Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena accuses own govt of phone tapping, surveillance

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena has once again leveled serious allegations against the state government, claiming that his phone is being tapped and that the government is monitoring his activities closely. Speaking in Jaipur, Meena said, “A CID is being deployed against me, and my phone is being tapped.” The Agriculture Minister, known for his frequent criticisms of the government, also revealed that he had skipped the last two Cabinet meetings and has not been attending the legislative assembly sessions.

Meena further accused the government of failing to act on corruption matters he had raised earlier. He cited the arrest of 50 fake police officers and claimed that when he suggested the cancellation of certain exams due to irregularities, his request was ignored by the government. “The government did not heed my advice, and instead, similar actions are being taken as in the previous regime,” he added, referring to alleged corrupt practices.

Meena emphasised that despite the surveillance, he is unfazed. “I am not concerned about these actions,” he said, referring to the CID's presence around him and the reported phone tapping. His ongoing battle with the state government continues to stir political tensions as he speaks out against what he perceives as a cover-up of corruption within the system.

This latest outburst from Dr. Meena comes amid growing frustration with the government's handling of key issues, particularly those related to corruption and transparency. The accusations are likely to escalate the ongoing rift between the Agriculture Minister and the ruling party, setting the stage for further political developments in Rajasthan.