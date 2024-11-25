Rajasthan: Man in Rajasthan brutally stabbed to death by girlfriend’s brother

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a shocking incident, a young man was brutally murdered in Baran over a love affair. The victim, identified as Nithin, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend's brother and his friends. The incident took place on Saturday night near RK Garden in Nakoda Colony, under the Kotwali police station area. Nithin had reportedly arrived in Baran from Kota the previous evening with his girlfriend and was staying at a relative's place.

Brother and friends hunt down couple

When the girl's family learned of their whereabouts, the brother of the girl and his friends tracked them down to Baran. Upon discovering Nithin's location, they confronted him and his sister. An argument ensued, and the brother and his associates allegedly attacked Nithin with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

Victim succumbs to injuries

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police officials, including Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chaudhary and ASP Rajesh Chaudhary, reached the hospital to investigate the matter.

Manhunt launched for accused

According to ASP Rajesh Chaudhary, the police have identified the accused, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend them. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the grave consequences of such violent acts driven by personal relationships.