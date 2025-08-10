Rajasthan man hold funeral feast, 12-day mourning after married daughter elopes with lover When the police brought Pooja to the station, she gave a statement against her own father. She also expressed fear for her safety from her family. Deeply hurt by this, her father Bhairu Lal Joshi said, 'From today, Pooja is dead to me.'

Bhilwara:

In a bizarre incident, a Rajasthan man held a funeral feast for his daughter after she allegedly eloped with her lover and married him against the wishes of the family. He even got an invitation card printed, which states that the ritual, meant to commemorate people after their death, was being held as the family had been considering their daughter dead after the incident that had ‘tarnished’ the family’s image in society.

The incident took place in Sareri Village in Bhilwara district.

Pooja gave statement against father at police station

Pooja's father, Bhairu Lal Joshi, spent lakhs of rupees on her wedding and got her married to Sanjay Tiwari, a resident of the same village. Just a few days after the wedding, Pooja got into a romantic relationship with Suraj Tiwari, a relative of her husband Sanjay Tiwari. She ended her married life and eloped with Suraj, eventually marrying him. The family initially filed a missing complaint but later discovered the truth behind the incident.

Later, when the police brought Pooja to the station, she gave a statement against her own father. She also expressed fear for her safety from her family. Deeply hurt by this, her father Bhairu Lal Joshi said, “From today, Pooja is dead to me.”

Father holds 12-day mourning

Hurt by the pain caused by his daughter, the father declared his living daughter dead throughout the village and printed an obituary in her name. Along with this, he also organised a 12-day mourning ceremony outside his house for her last rites.

"With deep sorrow, it is informed that Pooja Bai, daughter of Bhairulal Joshi, was married on April 25, 2025. However, after the marriage, she left us on July 29, 2025. Therefore, for our family, she is considered deceased. Her twelfth-day death ritual (Dwadasha) will be held on Sunday, August 10," the obituary note read. (Reported by Somdutt Tripathi from Bhilwara)