Rajasthan man brutally murdered, bloodstains, CCTV footage lead police to uncover clues A brutal murder of Raju Nitharwal in Shrimadhopur, Rajasthan, has shocked the community, with police investigating a violent assault and possible personal rivalry as the motive.

A horrific murder occurred late on Saturday evening in the Kachiyagarh area of Shrimadhopur town, located in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The victim, identified as Raju Nitharwal from Bharani village, was brutally killed in what is being described as a shocking and violent crime. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Raju, who was the sole breadwinner for his family, was found lying on the street in a pool of blood by passersby. Witnesses immediately alerted the police, and officers quickly arrived at the scene. Upon investigation, they discovered that Raju had been severely beaten by the accused before being left dead in the street. The police were informed that after the murder, the accused fled the scene, locking the door of his room behind him.

Grisly discovery and clues at crime scene

The police secured the body and sent it to the local hospital’s morgue for an autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that Raju's murder involved a violent assault, and the suspect appeared to have dragged the victim's body from the room to the street. Bloodstains were found leading from the room to the road, further suggesting that the murder took place inside the room, and the body was then pulled out.

The room in which the alleged murder took place was found locked from the inside, and the assailant had reportedly escaped before police arrived.

CCTV footage captures incident

Local CCTV cameras captured footage of the incident, and police are now using this evidence to track down the suspected killer. While the motive behind the murder is still unclear, authorities are leaning toward the possibility of a personal dispute or rivalry as the cause of the crime.

Family shocked by tragedy

Raju's death has left his family devastated. According to local residents, Raju was the only earning member of his family, and his loss has left them in deep distress. Police have initiated a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case, examining potential leads to uncover the motive behind this gruesome murder.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect, and further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.

(Inputs from Amit Sharma)