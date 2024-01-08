Rajasthan: Man attacked by mob with sharp weapons, iron rods over past grudges, dies in Kota

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A 22-year-old man, who had a criminal background and was out on bail, was attacked by a mob with sharp weapons and iron rods over some past grouse in the Municipality Colony area of the Baran city in Rajasthan, leading to his death, the police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Kartik Pankaj of Krishna Nagar area, who was attacked by 10-12 people at around 8.30 pm on Saturday (January 6), Baran City Police Station SHO Ramvilas Meena said.

With a sharp weapon still lodged in his stomach, Pankaj was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred by the doctors to another hospital in Kota. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday, Meena said.

What did the police say?

The police said that Pankaj was released on bail two months ago. Police surmised that the attack on him was a consequence of his breaking the window glasses Friday night of a vehicle which belonged to the accused party.

The police said that four people were detained in connection with the incident and Pankaj’s body was handed over to his family, the SHO said.

On the complaint of Pankaj's father, Ramu Pankaj, police initially filed an FIR under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act, and later added the charge of murder, naming 11 people in the FIR.

“Police have detained the key suspect, Narottam Prajapat, and three others in the matter and efforts are on to nab the others,” Meena said.

The kin of the victim and others belonging to his community mounted a demonstration blocking a road in the area, demanding compensation and swift punishment to the accused. They were later persuaded to call off their protest by the authorities.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: Wife hits husband with hammer on head, kills him after heated argument in Noida