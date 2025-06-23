Rajasthan IAS reshuffle: Major administrative shake-up, 62 IAS officers transferred | Check list In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 62 IAS officers, affecting several key positions including district collectors and divisional commissioners. Shweta Chauhan has been appointed Phalodi collector, while Arun Kumar Hasija takes over in Rajsamand.

New Delhi:

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government late Sunday issued transfer orders for 62 IAS officers. The Department of Personnel (DoP) released the list, which includes changes in key district-level posts, including district collectors and divisional commissioners. According to the official order, Shweta Chauhan has been appointed the new District Collector of Phalodi. She was earlier serving as the director of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The incumbent Phalodi collector, Harjeelal Atal, has been posted as CEO of the State Health Insurance Agency.

Similarly, Jodhpur Zila Parishad CEO Dr. Dheeraj Kumar Singh has been appointed as joint secretary to the government in the Department of Personnel. Ashish Kumar Mishra, who was awaiting a posting, will now take over as the new CEO of Jodhpur Zila Parishad.

Rajsamand Collector Bal Mukund Asawa has been transferred to the Public Works Department in Jaipur as joint secretary. Arun Kumar Hasija will replace him as Rajsamand Collector. Hasija was previously serving as CEO of Jaipur Smart City and Commissioner of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Jhunjhunu collector removed after CS intervention

Jhunjhunu collector Ramavatar Meena has been removed from his post and appointed as director under a departmental inquiry. The move comes weeks after Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Meena’s responses during a review meeting in Sikar in May.

No replacement has yet been announced for Jhunjhunu collector. The SP post in the district also remains vacant, leaving both top administrative and police positions unfilled.

New collectors appointed in several districts

The reshuffle includes appointments of new district collectors and magistrates in multiple districts:

Kana Ram – Collector, Sawai Madhopur Kalpana Agarwal – Collector, Tonk Qamar Ul Zaman Choudhary – Collector, Bharatpur Piyush Samariya – Collector, Kota Priyanka Goswami – Collector, Kotputli-Behror Arun Kumar Hasija – Collector, Rajsamand Kamal Ram Meena – Collector, Beawar Shweta Chauhan – Collector, Phalodi Mahendra Khadagawat – Collector, Didwana-Kuchaman

Changes among divisional commissioners

Significant reshuffling has also taken place at the divisional level. Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, has been appointed as Chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. Vishram Meena, who was serving as Secretary, Sanskrit Education Department, Jaipur, has been appointed as the new Bikaner Divisional Commissioner.

Other changes include:

Dr Tina Soni – Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur

Shakti Singh Rathore – Divisional Commissioner, Ajmer

Vishram Meena – Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner

Other senior postings

Ashish Modi, Director of Secondary Education, has been shifted to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department as ex-officio joint secretary to the government. The charge of Director, Secondary Education, has now been assigned to Sitaram Jat, who currently holds the post of Director, Elementary Education.