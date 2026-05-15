Rajasthan horror: Man kills minor after 'tantrik' assures 'ritual sacrifice' would end bachelorhood

Jaipur:

A shocking case of alleged human sacrifice has surfaced from the Shivpura police station area of Rajasthan's Sojat subdivision, where an 11-year-old boy was brutally murdered allegedly on the advice of a tantrik after the accused believed it would help him get married.

Police said the accused lured the child into a forest area near a pond on Wednesday afternoon when the boy was returning home from a madrasa. The accused allegedly tied the boy’s hands and legs, stuffed cloth into his mouth to prevent him from screaming, and then slit his throat with a sharp weapon as part of a suspected occult ritual.

It is believed that the suspect had been monitoring the child’s daily routine for at least two weeks before the attack.

Rituals and superstition

Evidence found at the scene suggests the involvement of "tantrik" or occult practices. Officers recovered various ritualistic items, including blood-soaked wooden fragments and a shattered earthen pot.

The suspect has been arrested by the police. During questioning, he confessed that a local occultist had convinced him that a human sacrifice was the only way to help him get married. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sojat), Ratan Dewasi, confirmed that the accused had attempted to hide the crime by disposing of his blood-stained clothing.

"The case prima facie appears connected to occult practices and human sacrifice. Further investigation is underway," Dewasi stated.

Deception and detention

The crime was discovered when the boy’s family began a search after he failed to return from school. They eventually found his remains hidden in bushes near the village outskirts. Initially, the suspect tried to mislead both the family and the police by pretending to be a witness.

"He was pretending to help and claimed he had seen someone else committing the murder," a relative of the victim said.

However, the man’s sudden disappearance shortly after the police arrived raised doubts. He was tracked down and detained later that day.

Accused’s history of violence

As news of the arrest spread, villagers shared disturbing accounts of the suspect's previous behaviour. Locals claim the man had a history of animal cruelty linked to his superstitious beliefs, including the slaughter of a buffalo calf and the mutilation of cattle over the last two years. No official reports were filed at the time because the man’s family had pleaded.