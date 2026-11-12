Rajasthan history-sheeter chased, hacked to death on Jaipur street, axe stuck in skull | VIDEO

According to DCP (West) Prashant Kiran, Bajiya was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur at around 8 pm when four to six men in a camper intercepted him in Jagdamba Nagar. Bajiya was a history-sheeter at Jobner police station.

Murder caught on cam

Preliminary information suggests that the attackers had been following Bajiya for several days. When they began pursuing his Fortuner, he reportedly tried to escape by driving through nearby residential colonies. However, the assailants managed to surround his vehicle and launch an attack.

The attackers allegedly first rammed their camper into the Fortuner before pulling him out and assaulting him with iron rods and sticks. They also reportedly used sharp-edged weapons during the attack. He sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the attackers are also residents of Jobner. Their identities and the exact sequence of events are being investigated.

A video from the spot showed Bajiya's mutilated body lying in a pool of blood on the street with an axe stuck in his skull.

Old rivalry suspected behind murder

According to preliminary police findings, the two sides had an ongoing dispute linked to a criminal case. The rival group allegedly held a grudge against Bajiya and had been tracking his movements for some time.

The incident is being described locally as a possible gang war, though police have not yet established the complete motive behind the murder.

Kardhani police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was subsequently taken to Kanwatiya Hospital for further procedures.

Following the murder, police set up checkpoints at various locations across Jaipur and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Teams are working to identify and apprehend the men involved in the attack.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as they examine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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