Rajasthan man takes early retirement to look after ailing wife, she dies at his farewell party | VIDEO

A joyous farewell party for a government employee took a devastating turn when his ailing wife, the reason behind his early retirement, passed away in front of his eyes in Rajasthan's Kota. Devendra Sandal, a manager at Central Warehousing, had taken voluntary retirement (VRS) on December 24 to care for his wife, whose health had been deteriorating. The heartbreaking incident has left Sandal's family, friends, and colleagues in shock.

Devendra Sandal, who worked as a manager at Central Warehousing, had taken voluntary retirement on December 24 due to the deteriorating health of his wife who was a heart patient. Tuesday marked his final day in the office, and a farewell party was organised by his colleagues. Devendra’s wife, Deepika, alias Tina, accompanied him to the office in Dakania that morning. Despite often being unwell, she was in high spirits and excited about spending more time with her husband post-retirement.

As the celebrations progressed, with garlands and laughter filling the air, Deepika suddenly began feeling unwell as shown in the video captured during the incident. Moments later, she was heard saying to her husband, “Mujhe chakkar aa raha hai (I am feeling dizzy)." To this, Devendra helped her sit on a chair and massaged her back while attendees rushed to bring water.

Amid the commotion, people present at the sport were heard saying, "Paani la dena, pani (get some water, please)." The video of the incident shows her initially sitting down on a chair, but moments later, she collapsed near a table. Shocked and concerned, those present rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

