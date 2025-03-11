Rajasthan: Four held with jewellery worth Rs 2.5 cr from bus in Sirohi, police suspect hawala connection Rajasthan Police intercepted a private sleeper bus en route to Ahmedabad on the Abu Road. On inspection, a special compartment was spotted. The police team inspected it and recovered gold and silver jewellery, and cash.

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested four people from a private bus on the ABu Road in Sirohi and seized jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore from their possession, the officials said. The police suspect that the jewellery might be linked to hawala transactions, the officials added.

Providing additional details about the seizure, a police officer said that the jewellery and Rs 81.49 lakh cash were concealed in a specially built compartment under a seat.

Sleeper bus en route to Ahmedabad intercepted

Moreover, Station House Officer (RIICO Police Station) Laxman Singh said that the sleeper bus was en route to Ahmedabad from Sirohi. It was intercepted during a routine patrol check near Mawal post, he added.

Singh further said that a specially built compartment was spotted on inspection, and the jewellery and cash were confiscated thereafter. "During inspection, a specially built compartment was spotted under a seat in the bus. Upon checking, we found a large amount of cash and jewellery", Singh said.

He added that the recovered items included Rs 81,49,400 in cash, 1.7 kilograms of gold ornaments, 2.9 kilograms of silver ornaments, and silver biscuits.

Investigation underway

The arrested individuals are Kaluram, Haneef Khan, Suresh Kumar and Harish Kumar. "We have arrested four people - Kaluram, Haneef Khan, Harish Kumar and Suresh Kumar - in this connection. All are the residents of Sirohi", the officer said, adding that an investigation was underway to determine the source, intended recipients, and purpose of the cash and jewellery.

(With PTI Inputs)