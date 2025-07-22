Rajasthan: Five killed, four injured in severe car collision in Bikaner A severe collision on National Highway-11 in Rajasthan killed five and injured four, highlighting the growing road safety concerns in India.

Bikaner:

A horrific road accident on National Highway-11 near Sikhwal area in Bikaner district, Rajasthan, late Monday night resulted in the death of five people and left four others critically injured. The collision, which occurred around 11 PM, was so intense that it left both cars mangled, with the bodies of victims scattered across the road.

According to the police, the crash involved two Swift Dzire cars, which were destroyed in the collision. The accident was so violent that some injured passengers were thrown out of the cars, breaking through the windows. “The collision was so severe that one or two injured people were flung onto the road,” said a police officer. Residents and rescue teams had to use electric cutters to extricate the victims trapped inside the wrecked vehicles. One body was stuck so badly that it took nearly an hour to retrieve it.

The accident occurred when both cars were returning from a visit to the Khatushyam Temple, a popular pilgrimage site. Four victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Bikaner. The deceased were identified as Manoj Jakhar, Karan, Surendra Kumar, Dinesh, and Madan Saran. They were from various parts of Rajasthan, including Abhaysinghpura, Bigga, and Shri Dungargarh.

The injured, including Santosh Kumar, Malluram, Jitendra, and Lalchand from Napasar, were seriously wounded and were referred to PBM Hospital for treatment. The collision caused significant disruption, with traffic on the highway being blocked for a period while the bodies were retrieved, and the wreckage was cleared. Local people helped in the rescue operation, using mobile phone torches to navigate through the darkness of the night.

This tragic incident highlights the alarming rise in road accidents in India. According to the Road Accidents in India report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the number of road accident deaths in the country increased from 153,972 in 2021 to 168,491. National highways, which make up only 5% of the country's total road network, are responsible for over 55% of accidents and more than 60% of deaths.

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the need for better road safety measures and infrastructure on India’s highways.