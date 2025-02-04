Rajasthan: Five family members killed in head-on collision in Balotra, eight injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Balotra region on Monday evening claimed the lives of five family members and left eight others injured. The incident occurred near Payla village on the Mega Highway, when a car collided head-on with an SUV coming from the opposite direction. According to police, the family was returning home after visiting a doctor and purchasing some household items when the crash took place.

The deceased have been identified as Shivlal Soni (60), his son Shrawan Soni (28), daughter-in-law Beauty Soni (25), and grandchildren Mandeep Soni (4) and Rinku Soni (6 months). The family was traveling in a car when it collided with the SUV, which was reportedly traveling from Gujarat. The impact of the collision was so severe that four people died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries.

Balotra Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Shankar, along with the Sindhari police, rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured were first admitted to the Sindhari Community Health Center, where after receiving initial treatment, they were referred to Jodhpur due to their critical condition. Unfortunately, one of the injured, a woman, succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Jodhpur.

The total number of people in both vehicles was 13, and nine of them were injured in the crash. While some are receiving medical care in various hospitals, their condition remains critical.

The Sindhari police have seized both the vehicles involved in the accident and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that it was a head-on crash between the two vehicles. However, police are still trying to ascertain if speed, driver error, or other factors played a role.

The incident has left the local community shocked, and the loss of five lives from the same family has deeply saddened many. Authorities are working diligently to bring clarity to the cause of this devastating accident.