Rajasthan fire horror again: Two killed after sleeper bus goes up in flames near Delhi-Jaipur highway | VIDEO The bus was carrying labourers from Uttar Pradesh when it came in contact with a high-tension wire overhead, causing it to catch fire. At least two people were killed in the incident.

Jaipur:

In a tragic accident in the Todi village under the Manoharpur police station area in Rajasthan, a bus carrying labourers came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, leading to electrocution. Two labourers died on the spot, while about a dozen others sustained burn injuries as the bus caught fire immediately.

According to reports, the bus was carrying workers from Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln in Todi, Manoharpur area of Rajasthan. On the way, the vehicle accidentally came into contact with an overhead 11,000-volt power line, causing an electric current to surge through the bus, which then caught fire due to sparking.'

The sudden incident triggered panic and chaos among the passengers. On receiving information, police personnel from Manoharpur police station and local administrative officials rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to Shahpura sub-district hospital, where five of the severely burnt labourers were later referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames with the help of a fire engine. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Jaisalmer bus fire

The incident comes just weeks after the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway bus fire tragedy which left 22 people dead on October 14. The Rajasthan Police detained two people and launched an investigation into possible lapses in bus manufacturing and safety standards.

DNA tests confirmed the identities of 18 victims, while one body remained unidentified. Of the 13 injured, the condition of three was reported to be critical. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said that bus owner Turab Ali and driver Shaukat Khan were taken into custody for questioning.

The bus body manufacturer, Manish Jain of the Jodhpur-based company Coach Vasaj, had already been booked, and his workshop was sealed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Jodhpur.