The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has uncovered a network allegedly involved in helping foreign medical graduates obtain medical registrations and internships using fake screening test certificates. The investigation found that several people who had completed their MBBS degrees in countries such as China and Kazakhstan, but repeatedly failed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), allegedly used forged certificates to secure registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).

The SOG has arrested five more accused in connection with the case. According to the investigation, the alleged racket operated through middlemen who arranged fake certificates in exchange for amounts ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. These documents were then allegedly used to complete the process of medical registration and secure internships at medical colleges in Rajasthan.

How did the fake FMGE certificate racket operate?

According to the SOG investigation, the accused had obtained their MBBS degrees from foreign countries, including China and Kazakhstan. However, they were unable to clear the FMGE examination despite multiple attempts.

Instead of qualifying through the prescribed examination process, they allegedly approached intermediaries who arranged forged screening test certificates for them. The accused reportedly paid between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh to obtain these documents.

The forged certificates were allegedly submitted to the Rajasthan Medical Council to obtain medical registration. The documents were also used to secure internships at medical colleges, allowing the candidates to move ahead with the process despite not clearing the required examination.

The investigation is examining how the fake documents were prepared and used, as well as the role of those who allegedly facilitated the registrations and internships.

Bhanaram Mali identified as a key link in the network

The SOG has identified a person named Bhanaram Mali as a key link in the alleged network. Investigators believe the racket involved multiple people who helped arrange forged certificates and facilitated the process of registration and internships.

So far, more than 100 suspects have been identified in the case. The latest arrests of five more accused have taken the investigation forward, as the agency continues to examine the suspected involvement of other people.

38 people arrested earlier, including former RMC registrar

The case has already seen several arrests. According to the SOG, 38 people, including the then registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, had been arrested earlier.

The police have also claimed that 33 foreign MBBS degree holders are among those who allegedly obtained internships and medical registrations using fake certificates.

The investigation is now focused on identifying the full extent of the network, the people involved in preparing and supplying the forged documents, and those who allegedly used them to obtain medical registration.

The case has raised concerns about the alleged misuse of the medical registration process and the verification of qualifications submitted by foreign medical graduates. The SOG is continuing its investigation to identify other suspects and establish the roles of those involved.

Also read:

Ahmedabad Food Safety Department raids factory making fake tomato ketchup, seizes 2,000 kg of products