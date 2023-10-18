Rajasthan polls: Congress holds Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidate list

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi

Rajasthan Assembly elections: A crucial meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee was held at AICC headquarters in Delhi on the shortlisting of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting.

"The Central Election Committee meeting is going on Rajasthan Assembly elections."

Congress discusses candidates for Rajasthan

The screening committee held discussions on the names of the candidates on all seats. Despite the schedule for the election announced by the Election Commission, the Congress did not release any list of candidates which gave an opportunity to rival Bharatiya Janata Party to attack. It is expected that the grand old party will announce the first list of candidates. The state will vote on November 25.

