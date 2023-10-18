Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Rajasthan polls: Congress holds Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidate list

Rajasthan Assembly elections: The Congress is looking to buck the revolving door trend in Rajasthan and retain power. While polling for the Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25, votes would be counted on December 3.

October 18, 2023
Rajasthan Assembly elections: A crucial meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee was held at AICC headquarters in Delhi on the shortlisting of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting.

"The Central Election Committee meeting is going on Rajasthan Assembly elections. In this meeting Congress President Shri @kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Former Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi, Chief Minister Shri @ashokgehlot51 and other senior leaders of the party are present," Congress official handle posted on X.

Congress discusses candidates for Rajasthan 

The screening committee held discussions on the names of the candidates on all seats. Despite the schedule for the election announced by the Election Commission, the Congress did not release any list of candidates which gave an opportunity to rival Bharatiya Janata Party to attack. It is expected that the grand old party will announce the first list of candidates. The state will vote on November 25.

