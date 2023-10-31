Rajasthan Election: Congress releases another list of 5 candidates, total 61 names announced today

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KCVENUGOPALMP Congress holds a meeting on Tuesday

Rajasthan Election: Congress on Tuesday released the second of a list of five candidates, hours after declaring the names of 56 contenders for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. Congress so far released five lists of candidates for the Rajasthan election.

Among the prominent names in the first list were Manvendra Singh, the son of late BJP leader Jaswant Singh, and Gourav Vallabh. Manvendra Singh, who recently switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress, is set to contest from the Sheo constituency. His entry into the Congress has been considered significant as he was with the BJP for more than two decades and his father, Jaswant Singh, was a senior leader in the party.

Gourav Vallabh, a noted economist and a member of the All India Congress Committee, has been nominated to contest from the Deeg-Kumher constituency. He is known for his expertise in economics and his work on the Congress party's economic agenda. The Congress party, led by state president Sachin Pilot, is working on a strategy to win the upcoming assembly elections and is carefully selecting candidates for each constituency. The newly released list of candidates is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the party's campaign.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7, 2023. The Congress party is determined to challenge the incumbent BJP government in the state and is putting together a diverse group of candidates to secure a victory in the polls. The results of the elections will be announced on December 11, 2023, and they are anticipated to have a significant impact on the state's political landscape.

Polling to take place on November 25

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Meanwhile, the state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25, anti-incumbency is an important factor.

