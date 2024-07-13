Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Rajasthan: Dispute between two Karni Sena factions turns violent in Jaipur, one injured.

A dispute between two factions of Karni Sena in Rajasthan's Jaipur escalated into a violent altercation on Friday (July 12). The altercation broke out between Shiv Singh Shekhawat, national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena, and Mahipal Singh Makrana, the leader of Rajput Karni Sena, at Chitrakoot area, police said. The confrontation reportedly involved an assault, with Makrana alleging that he was attacked with the butt of a gun, they said.

According to officials, Makrana was allegedly attacked with the butt of a gun by Shekhawat's gunman. Both factions have accused each other of firing, but there has been no confirmation of a shootout.

"After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. Makrana was injured and is currently being treated. Both leaders have gunmen, who are also being questioned. We received information about the firing, but no one was hurt due to the firing. The injuries were due to physical assault," Jaipur DCP (West) Amit Kumar said.

Members of Rajput Karni Sena claim that Shiv Singh Shekhawat lured Mahipal Singh Makrana to their office, where he was held captive and assaulted in an attempt to take over Karni Sena.

Vijendra Singh from Rajput Karni Sena stated, "Mahipal Singh Makrana has been a founding member of Rajput Karni Sena since 2006 and has served as the national president for the past seven years. Recently, there have been efforts to disrupt Rajput unity, and a conspiracy was hatched against him. He was trapped at their office, assaulted with the butt of a gun, and is now in the ICU. This is an attack on the Rajput community, and I demand the arrest of the gunman."

The Chitrakoot police have registered a case and were further looking into the matter.

