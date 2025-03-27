Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa receives death threat, caller traced to Jaipur Central Jail Threat call to Rajasthan Deputy CM: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has received a death threat. Police have launched an investigation.

Threat call to Rajasthan Deputy CM: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa received a death threat on Wednesday, according to the police. Reports indicate that the threat call was made to the police control room, prompting city police to launch an intensive search operation.

Caller's location traced to Jaipur Central Jail

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph provided details about the threat received against the Deputy CM. He said that the threatening call came from an unknown number, in which Bairwa was issued a death threat. The number's location was traced to Jaipur Central Jail, and the jail department has been informed. He said that police are actively investigating to identify the caller.

Earlier, a similar threat call was made to the control room by an inmate from a Jaipur jail, warning of harm to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Who is Prem Chand Bairwa?

Bairwa, a BJP MLA from Dudu, an assembly seat near Jaipur, secured a significant victory against Congress heavyweight Babulal Nagar in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. The 49-year-old leader defeated Nagar by a margin of 35,743 votes.

Bairwa currently serves as Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister. His appointment as Deputy CM reflects the BJP’s strategic social engineering. The Bairwa (or Berwa) community, classified as a Scheduled Caste, has a presence in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. By selecting a Brahmin as the Chief Minister, Diya Kumari from a former royal family as Deputy CM, and a Scheduled Caste leader like Bairwa, the BJP had made a calculated political move for the Lok Sabha elections.

