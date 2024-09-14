Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Rajasthan: Congress MLA Zubair Khan dies in Alwar, Ashok Gehlot condoles demise

Congress MLA Zubair Khan died in Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday morning.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Alwar Published on: September 14, 2024 8:08 IST
Image Source : X/ASHOK GEHLOT Former CM Ashok Gehlot with Congress MLA Zubair Khan

Congress MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh seat in Rajasthan, Zubair Khan, died on Saturday morning (September 14) in Alwar. He was sick for some time and his wife Safia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 am today.

Ashok Gehlot condoles demise

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others expressed condolence on Khan's demise.

“The demise of senior Congress leader and MLA Zubair Khan is a matter of great sorrow for all of us. Zubair Khan was fully committed to the development of his area and remained engaged in public service till his last breath. His demise is an irreparable loss. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members,” Gehlot posted on X.

