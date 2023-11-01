Rajasthan: Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, after being denied ticket, resigns from SC Commission

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa

Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa on Wednesday resigned from the post of chairman of Rajasthan SC Commission moments after being denied a ticket for upcoming assembly elections.

However, playing down the matter, the Congress MLA said, "We got a gift. Those who resigned on September 25 and we were not among them. There is no anger for the party. I will talk to the high command. My crime is that I speak the truth..."

7 incumbent MLAs denied tickets

The Congress on Tuesday named 61 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, including its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh and Manvendra Singh, who switched over from the BJP. While Vallabh has been fielded from Udaipur, Singh has been nominated from Siwana. In the fourth and fifth lists of candidates released by the Congress on Tuesday, it has denied tickets to seven incumbent MLAs. The party has named 14 incumbent MLAs, including two Independent winners of the 2018 Assembly election and two more who won the polls on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and subsequently, joined the Congress. Johari Lal Meena (Rajgarh), Babu Lal (Kathumar), Khiladi Lal Bairwa (Baseri), Bharosi Lal (Hindaun) and Bharat Singh Kundanpur (Sangod) are among the incumbent MLAs who have been denied tickets by the Congress.

The names of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, who were served show-cause notices for not adhering to the party high-command's orders, are still under consideration.