Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announces examination calendar for over 81,000 government jobs in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : BHAJAN LAL SHARMA (X) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has shown a strong commitment to the aspirations of the youth by announcing an examination calendar for 81,500 government jobs in 2025 and preparing to distribute appointment letters to 13,500 candidates in January, an official statement said. According to the statement, the Chief Minister underlined transparency and efficiency in recruitment processes, which have been pivotal in meeting the expectations of job aspirants. The state government is ensuring the timely conduct of recruitment exams and prompt appointments, marking significant progress in fulfilling the youth's dreams of securing government jobs.

Highlighting this achievement, CM Sharma stated, "It is noteworthy that even before the beginning of the new year, the calendar of examinations to be held in the year 2025 for about 81 thousand government jobs was released."

Over the past year, the administration has already provided appointments for nearly 47,000 posts, setting a precedent for its commitment to employment generation. Furthering this momentum, the results of exams conducted with complete transparency for approximately 15,000 posts will soon be declared, ensuring continued progress in recruitment efforts.

Klassroom Edutech

Meanwhile, on Friday, Klassroom Edutech, the world's first AI-powered "Education OTT Platform," has successfully raised growth capital in its latest funding round led by ah! Ventures, with participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund. Klassroom Edutech, founded by fampreneurs Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, is transforming education through its AI-driven education OTT platform and a network of 200+ offline learning centers, serving over 500,000 students across 600 cities.

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who invested in Klassroom in 2023, continues to support the company's vision of making education more accessible and affordable. Klassroom's profitability underscores its robust business model and positions the company for a potential public offering in the near future, the statement added.