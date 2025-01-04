Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announces examination calendar for over 81,000 government jobs in 2025

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announces examination calendar for over 81,000 government jobs in 2025

Rajasthan: In addition to releasing the calendar, the state government plans to issue appointment letters to about 13,500 candidates this month.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jaipur Published : Jan 04, 2025 8:55 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 8:59 IST
Rajasthan CM announces exam calendar for over 81000 government jobs, 81,500 govt jobs in rajasthan,
Image Source : BHAJAN LAL SHARMA (X) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has shown a strong commitment to the aspirations of the youth by announcing an examination calendar for 81,500 government jobs in 2025 and preparing to distribute appointment letters to 13,500 candidates in January, an official statement said. According to the statement, the Chief Minister underlined transparency and efficiency in recruitment processes, which have been pivotal in meeting the expectations of job aspirants. The state government is ensuring the timely conduct of recruitment exams and prompt appointments, marking significant progress in fulfilling the youth's dreams of securing government jobs.

Highlighting this achievement, CM Sharma stated, "It is noteworthy that even before the beginning of the new year, the calendar of examinations to be held in the year 2025 for about 81 thousand government jobs was released."

Over the past year, the administration has already provided appointments for nearly 47,000 posts, setting a precedent for its commitment to employment generation. Furthering this momentum, the results of exams conducted with complete transparency for approximately 15,000 posts will soon be declared, ensuring continued progress in recruitment efforts. 

Klassroom Edutech

Meanwhile, on Friday, Klassroom Edutech, the world's first AI-powered "Education OTT Platform," has successfully raised growth capital in its latest funding round led by ah! Ventures, with participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund. Klassroom Edutech, founded by fampreneurs Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, is transforming education through its AI-driven education OTT platform and a network of 200+ offline learning centers, serving over 500,000 students across 600 cities.

Related Stories
Kota student suicide cases declined by 50 pc compared to 2023, says DM

Kota student suicide cases declined by 50 pc compared to 2023, says DM

Rajasthan weather update: Temperatures expected to dip by 5 degrees Celsius as cold wave grips state

Rajasthan weather update: Temperatures expected to dip by 5 degrees Celsius as cold wave grips state

Rajasthan: After 9 days, authorities still hopeful to rescue 3-year-old Chetna stuck in borewell

Rajasthan: After 9 days, authorities still hopeful to rescue 3-year-old Chetna stuck in borewell

3-year-old girl, who fell in borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli, dies hours after being rescued

3-year-old girl, who fell in borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli, dies hours after being rescued

Rajasthan: 45 injured as bus rams into trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district

Rajasthan: 45 injured as bus rams into trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district

5 including a two-year-old killed after truck hit tempo in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

5 including a two-year-old killed after truck hit tempo in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who invested in Klassroom in 2023, continues to support the company's vision of making education more accessible and affordable. Klassroom's profitability underscores its robust business model and positions the company for a potential public offering in the near future, the statement added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement