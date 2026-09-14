Rajasthan civic body polls 2026: AAP sweeps Baran Nagar Parishad, wins 31 wards; BJP gets nine

In a development that will surely boost the confidence of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party has won 31 out of the 60-ward Baran Nagar Parishad, as per the results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) of Rajasthan.

Further, the Congress was a distant second with 18 wards, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was at the third place with nine wards. Meanwhile, two wards were won by independent candidates.

The AAP, which had campaigned extensively, would be buoyed by the results in the Baran Nagar Parishad, as the party is looking to expand its footprints in the state ahead of the 2028 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Kejriwal welcomes results

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the results, and attacked the Congress and the BJP for 'ruining' the state. In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), he said people are fed up with the BJP-Congress nexus and feel that AAP is a 'strong alternative' for them.

"The winds of change have now begun to blow in Rajasthan as well. The broom has swept through Baran, the constituency of the Education Minister, with the Aam Aadmi Party emerging as the single-largest party," the former Delhi chief minister said.

"Over the past few days, videos showing the poor condition of government schools in Rajasthan have been going viral on social media. There is considerable anger among the people," he added.

The Rajasthan local body elections

The polling for the local body elections was held in Rajasthan in two phases: September 9 and 11. In the first phase on September 9, polling was held on 162 urban local bodies that witnessed a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent. In the second phase on September 11, polling was held on the remaining 147 urban local bodies that recorded a voter turnout of 70.68 per cent.

The elections are politically significant as the results will determine control of civic bodies across the state and provide an indication of the urban electoral mood nearly three years after the 2023 assembly polls.

In the previous municipal elections held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards. After the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 bodies and the BJP controlled 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.

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