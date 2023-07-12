Rajasthan: Child loses mental balance, suffers severe tremors after being addicted to online game | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Child loses mental balance, suffers severe tremors

Rajasthan: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Alwar City where a child lost his mental balance after being addicted to online gaming. According to reports, the child is suffering from severe tremors. Special Teacher Bhavani Sharma said that the child is a victim of games like Free Fire and lost in the game. Making a shocking statement, the special teacher asserted that if players lose in such a game, they are unable to tolerate it- they either die by suicide or lose their mental balance.

The teacher further said that they have prepared a format of sports activities for the child, hopefully, it will help the child.

"A child has come to our special school. As per our assessment and the statements of his relatives, he is a victim of games like Free Fire. The child lost in the game. The game is such that if a player loses, they are unable to tolerate it - they either die by suicide or lose their mental balance," said Bhavani Sharma.

The child lost his mental balance

"This child too has lost his mental balance...We have prepared a format of sports activities for the child and as per that we have to help the child win all of them so that he overcomes the fear of loss and remembers his victory," he added.