Rajasthan: One dead, several injured as bus overturns on Beawar-Jodhpur Highway.

Rajasthan’s highways witnessed two separate yet equally tragic accidents on August 10, leaving two dead, including a police constable, and several injured. A journey from Haridwar to Jodhpur turned into tragedy when a private bus overturned on the Beawar–Jodhpur Highway early Sunday. According to Beawar police station in-charge Jitendra Faujdar, the harrowing accident occurred after one of the bus's tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle flipped over, killing one passenger on the spot and injuring several others.

Beawar–Jodhpur Highway bus mishap

The deceased was identified as Moda (45). Among the injured were a woman and a child who suffered severe trauma, each losing an arm in the mishap. Passers-by rushed to the scene, breaking windows and pulling trapped passengers to safety before emergency responders arrived.

All injured victims were shifted to Amrit Kaur Hospital, Beawar, where they are undergoing treatment. The bus driver and conductor were arrested, and the bus seized. Preliminary investigations point to a possible road engineering defect, with officials noting this as the third accident in the same stretch this week. A detailed probe is underway.

Constable killed in Jaipur–Sikar Highway collision

In a separate incident the same morning, Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota (36) lost his life after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle on the Jaipur–Sikar Highway. Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma said Samota was en route to Jaipur Police Lines for duty when the vehicle struck him. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

CCTV footage and forensic clues from the crash site have helped police identify the car’s driver. The constable’s body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, as investigations continue.

Recurring safety concerns

Both accidents highlight ongoing concerns over road safety in Rajasthan- with tyre bursts, speeding, and suspected road engineering flaws contributing to a rising number of fatalities. Police have stressed the need for immediate corrective measures, stricter enforcement, and public awareness to reduce such tragedies.