In a tragic development, BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Salumber constituency, Amritlal Meena, 65, passed away due to cardiac arrest Wednesday night.

The party sources said, that after the BJP MLA complaint of chest pain last night, he was admitted to the MB Government Hospital in Udaipur but was declared dead after the doctors conducted preliminary examination in the hospital.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)