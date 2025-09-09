Rajasthan BJP legislature party meeting turns stormy as Kirodi Lal Meena, MLA Jitendra Gothwal clash The altercation took place in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, leading to tense moments in the meeting.

Jaipur:

The BJP Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday turned stormy after a heated altercation broke out between senior Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena and BJP MLA Jitendra Gothwal. The meeting was convened by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the Rajasthan Assembly

The confrontation, which centered on issues related to the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), created uproar in the presence of the Chief Minister. The heated clash between Meena and Gothwal escalated to verbal abuse before the CM himself intervened to defuse the situation.

What happened in BJP meeting today?

According to the reports, CM Sharma convened a legislature party meeting in the Assembly premises at 10 am. During the meeting, MLA Jitendra Gothwal raised a complaint against a PHED officer in Sawai Madhopur, alleging that the officer was not carrying out his work.

In response, Meena dismissed the complaint as "nonsense," prompting Gothwal to react aggressively. The exchange quickly escalated into verbal abuse, forcing CM Bhajanlal Sharma to step in and calm the situation.

Later today, CM Bhajanlal Sharma is set to introduce the Dharm Swatantra Bill in the Assembly. The legislature party meeting was held in preparation for this key legislation, which holds significant importance for the BJP. The bill, earlier presented in the last session, has now been reintroduced with additional provisions.