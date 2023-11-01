Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress leaders protest in Chittorgarh after party releases 4th list of candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leaders protest in Chittorgarh

Rajasthan Assembly elections: The Congress named 61 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls on Tuesday. The ruling party in Rajasthan has named seven women in the latest lists. More than 30 fresh faces have also been fielded by it. However, after ticket distribution, a protest was started at Chittorgarh district headquarters by several leaders of the Congress party.

As per the list released by Congress, Rajendra Singh Vidhuri, Badrilal Jat and Shankar Lal Berwa have been declared candidates for Begun, Badi Sadri and Kapasan Assembly seats of Chittorgarh district, whereas no name has been announced yet for the district headquarters seat.

Protest by local leaders

Congress leaders at the local level demonstrated under the leadership of Chairman Sandeep Sharma, after Minister of State Surendra Singh Jadawat, who is considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was denied a ticket. Meanwhile, Sharma has also threatened to resign from his post.

However, Jadawat has already announced that he will always stand with the party and support whoever gives the ticket. But now after the protest by his supporters is seen as the "politics of pressure" by Jadawat. According to the information, the district headquarters seat of Chittorgarh Assembly became a "hot seat" in the state with the announcement of outgoing MLA Chandrabhan to contest the elections as an independent candidate.

Seven sitting MLAs denied tickets

In the fourth and fifth lists of candidates released by the Congress on Tuesday, it has denied tickets to seven incumbent MLAs. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels have also been fielded by the party. The Congress has so far announced 156 candidates for the polls in the desert state, where the party seeks to buck the trend of incumbent governments being voted out. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

