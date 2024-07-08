"Congress to form shadow cabinet in Rajasthan," says LoP Tika Ram Jully

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Leader of Opposition, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Tika Ram Jully

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, on Monday announced that the Congress party will soon form a "shadow cabinet," assigning young MLAs to oversee various government departments. In a statement issued, he said, the initiative aims to ensure that the government's functioning is closely monitored and any discrepancies are promptly addressed.

Jully emphasized that the young MLAs will be tasked with keeping a vigilant eye on the operations of different government departments. "We will give the responsibility of monitoring the functioning of different government departments to young MLAs of the party," he stated. He further added that any changes in schemes or irregularities discovered will be brought to light in the Assembly, supported by documents and evidence.

Meanwhile, the announcement was met with skepticism from Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Jogaram Patel. He questioned the internal coordination within the Congress Legislature Party. "There is no coordination in the Congress Legislature Party. A battle for supremacy is ongoing between Jully and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. Congress MLAs do not consider Jully as their leader. In such a situation, one can guess how successful the shadow cabinet will be," Patel commented.

