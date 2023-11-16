Rajasthan election: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address poll rallies in Bundi, Kishangarh, other constituencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Kota, Bundi and Ajmer districts of Rajasthan to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. He will address public meetings in Pipalda (Kota), Bundi, Kekri, Pushkar and Kishangarh constituencies today (November 16).

Here's full schedule of CM Yogi

Top BJP, Congress leaders to campaign today

Home Minister Amit Shah will also address rallies of the BJP in Deoli (Tonk), Charbhuja and Bhim (both in Rajsamand) while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold two public meetings in Sriganganagar.

In Jaipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address BJP workers in the Jhotwara assembly constituency in support of party candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He will address another rally in Bassi and lead a roadshow in Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will address a public rally in Jaipur's Civil Lines constituency. She will also address a women's conference there.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold election rallies in Tara Nagar (Churu), Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar) on the same day.

What happened in the 2018 elections?

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled for elections on November 25, and the counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Also Read: Rajasthan polls: Sonia Gandhi's Jaipur visit sparks political speculation amid Gehlot-Pilot meeting

Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress candidate from Karanpur seat dies during treatment at AIIMS Delhi