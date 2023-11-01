Rajasthan Assembly Elections: RLP releases list of 11 candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rashtriya Loktantrika Party (RLP) supremo and MP Hanuman Beniwal addresses a press conference, in Jaipur.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 25, 2023. In this list, 11 candidates have been nominated to represent the party in various constituencies. As the state gears up for the polls across its 200 constituencies on November 25, the nomination process is currently in progress, with the final results set to be declared on December 3.

Several prominent leaders from other parties have joined the RLP, indicating shifting political alliances in the run-up to the election. Notable among these is Dr. Vikram Singh Gurjar, a senior leader from the Congress party who has switched sides to join the RLP. Dr. Gurjar will be contesting from the Deoli-Uniara constituency.

Furthermore, Ashok Singh Rawat, a former senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Ajmer district, has also joined the RLP and secured a nomination for the Pushkar constituency.

The RLP is making significant inroads and is poised to contest all 200 constituencies in the upcoming election. In the 2018 state assembly polls, the party contested around 58 seats and secured three.

For a complete list of candidates on the RLP's second list, see below:

Prahlad Narayan Bairwa - Niwai Dr. Vikram Singh Gurjar - Deoli-Uniara Ashok Singh Rawat - Pushkar Sachin Jain Sankhla - Masuda Engineer Manudev Sinsinny - Deeg-Kumher Dr. Ramesh Solanki - Jamwa Ramgarh Rajesh Kumar Meena - Neem Ka Thana Ad. Hanuman Prasad Bairwa - Dudu Satish Kumar Maandaiya - Kotputli Mahaveer Bijarniya - Danta Ramgarh Vijaypal Singh Bagdiya - Laxmangarh

The RLP's candidate lists are shaping up, and the party is gearing up for a significant presence in the upcoming elections. Stay tuned for more updates and developments in this dynamic political landscape.

