Rajasthan elections: Mayawati's party releases new list of 26 candidates | Details

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released a new list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The list of candidates includes Bharti Thakur from Jahazpur, Vijay Kilaniya from Sangaria, Ramprasad Mehara from Nohar, Premnath Sapera from Pilibanga, Diwan Chand from Ramgarh and others.

Here's a complete list of candidates

Earlier on November 4, the BSP announced a list of 43 candidates for the upcoming elections, which appear to be a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP. Other parties BSP, SP, and AAP will act as spoilers to the electoral landscape. The list of candidates includes Saroj Meghwal from Jaitaran, Rajendra Singh from Sursagar, Sunita from Jodhpur and Parmanand from Sriganganagar.

On October 29, the BSP announced the names of candidates for five seats and fielded Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

The polls for the 200-member assembly are to be held on November 25 (Saturday), and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Sunday). In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.