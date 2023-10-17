Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Maharana Pratap's descendant Vishvaraj Singh and Bhawani Singh Kalvi join BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vishwaraj Maharaj and Bhawani Singh Kalvi from Rajasthan being welcomed by the BJP state president CP Joshi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

With the Rajasthan assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed two prominent figures into its ranks. Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and Bhawani Singh Kalvi have joined the BJP ahead of the crucial electoral contest. The announcement came during a press conference, where Rajasthan BJP's state president shared the news that Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of the revered Maharana Pratap, and Bhawani Singh Kalvi, whose father served as the Chief of the Karauli Army, have officially become members of the BJP.

Central Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasised the significant contributions these new entrants are expected to make to Rajasthan. He noted that their involvement is aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and their entry into the BJP is poised to further the development of Rajasthan.

Bhawani Singh Kalvi expressed his commitment to working as part of a team in the BJP and making every effort to achieve victory.

Rajasthan poll date changed

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday changed the polling date for Rajasthan Assembly Election from November 23 to November 25 due to "large scale weddings".

The polling body in its notification said, "The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan dated 9th October, 2023 along with other States wherein the date of poll for Rajasthan was fixed on 23 November, 2023 (Thursday). Subsequently, representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll."

"The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday)," the polling body said.

