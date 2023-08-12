Former MLAs, ex-police chief among 16 join BJP ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : BJP RAJASTHAN/TWITTER Former MLA Anita Katara joined BJP family today

Rajasthan Assembly polls: Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, a total of sixteen individuals, including former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as well as a former state police chief, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held later this year.

Speaking to media persons, BJP in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh said that an increasing number of individuals are expressing their trust in the BJP. He also criticized the Congress government for the "rising" incidents of crimes against women in the state.

Former MLAs joined BJP

Prominent faces such as former MLAs Motilal Kharera, Anita Katara, and Gopichand Gurjar, along with retired judge Kishan Lal Gurjar, former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Pawan Kumar Jain, and Congress leader Mridurekha Chaudhary, are among those who have become joined BJP today.

"Sixteen leaders and hundreds of workers have joined the BJP today. Several people had joined the party in the past and it will continue in the future as more and more people are showing faith in the party's policies and programmes," Singh said.

He claimed that the Congress government is responsible for the increasing instances of crimes against women, the issue of unemployment, leaks of recruitment exam papers, as well as the auctioning of farmers' lands. The BJP spokesperson went on to add that it is due to these factors that individuals are departing from the Congress party.

Ashok Gehlot govt should address concerns being raised about women's safety and security

Taking a dig at the Ashok Gehlot government over the distribution of mobile phones to women, Rajendra Rathore, the Leader of the Opposition, emphasized that instead of distributing smartphones to women, the state government should address the concerns and questions being raised about women's safety and security. "There is no rule of law in the state. Corruption is at its peak and the youth is troubled by paper leaks. Lands of farmers are being auctioned as the government failed to fulfil its promise of farm loan waiver," Rathore said.

Recently, the government of Rajasthan distributed free smartphones to women residing in the state. The scheme entails providing 40 lakh smartphones along with three years of free internet connectivity.

