Rajasthan Assembly Elections: BJP releases new list of candidates | Check

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the fourth list of candidates for upcoming elections in Rajasthan which is scheduled to go to polls on November 25. In the fourth list, BJP has announced two candidates for the upcoming elections in the Congress-ruled state.

The party has fielded Ram Nivas Meena from Todabhim and Swaroop Singh Khara from Sheo.

BJPannounces candidates against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

So far, the party has fielded candidates for 184 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. In the first three lists, the party announced 58, 83 and 41 candidates, respectively.

In the third list, BJP fielded its nominees against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Mahendra Singh Rathore, a former chairperson of the Jodhpur Development Authority, is pitted against Gehlot in the Sardarpura assembly constituency and former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta against Pilot in Tonk. Mehta had won the 2013 assembly polls from Tonk on a BJP ticket and in 2018, Pilot wrested the seat from the BJP.

Rajasthan elections

Voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Nominations can be filed till November 6.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

