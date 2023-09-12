Rajasthan Assembly elections: BJP, Congress trade charges; Pilot says 'I.N.D.I.A' bloc will form govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence.

BJP and the Congress are trading charges in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections later this year. The Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that the Congress will form government again in the state and that if the party wins in the upcoming assembly elections in four states, including Rajasthan, then "I.N.D.I.A" will form an alliance government at the Centre in 2024.

"It is very important to win the elections in Rajasthan, hence every worker, forgetting everything else, is trying to win the elections with full force," Pilot told reporters in Ajmer.

Targeting the Centre, Pilot said, "It has failed in every field, be it inflation, unemployment, farmers, youth, all are suffering."

"The BJP is in the opposition here and is not able to play that role. Earlier it had started Jan Aakrosh Yatra in which the public was not present, now it is doing Parivartan Yatra," he said.

"They (BJP leaders) are taking satisfaction from the fact that the government changes every five years. I believe that this time we are going to break this tradition," he said.

The BJP has accused the Congress of being in a state of disarray in Rajasthan and of being unable to provide good governance to the people. The party has also accused the Congress of corruption and of mismanaging the state's finances.

The Congress has denied these allegations and has said that it is confident of winning the upcoming assembly elections. The party has also said that it is committed to providing good governance to the people of Rajasthan.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The other three states where assembly elections will be held are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The outcome of the assembly elections in these four states will be a major test for the Congress and the BJP. The party that wins the most number of seats in these elections will be in a strong position to form the government at the Centre in 2024.

Here are some of the key issues that are likely to be important in the Rajasthan assembly elections:

Farmers' issues : The farmers in Rajasthan are facing a number of problems, including low crop prices, water scarcity, and debt. The Congress and the BJP are likely to make promises to the farmers to address these problems.

: The farmers in Rajasthan are facing a number of problems, including low crop prices, water scarcity, and debt. The Congress and the BJP are likely to make promises to the farmers to address these problems. Corruption : There have been allegations of corruption against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The BJP is likely to highlight these allegations in its campaign.

: There have been allegations of corruption against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The BJP is likely to highlight these allegations in its campaign. Joblessness : Unemployment is a major problem in Rajasthan. The Congress and the BJP are likely to make promises to create jobs for the youth.

: Unemployment is a major problem in Rajasthan. The Congress and the BJP are likely to make promises to create jobs for the youth. Infrastructure: Rajasthan needs investment in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and airports. The Congress and the BJP are likely to make promises to improve the state's infrastructure.

The outcome of the Rajasthan assembly elections will be closely watched by the political parties across the country. The party that wins the elections will be in a strong position to form the government at the Centre in 2024.

