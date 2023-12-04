Rajasthan poll results: Ministers who couldn’t save their seat as Ashok Gehlot’s efforts fall short

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly election results: Congress was decimated in Rajasthan where the party looked to retain power and propel its 2024 general elections’ efforts. The loss of 17 out of the 25 ministers did not help either as the party’s tally was restricted to 69 while the BJP stormed back to power winning 115 seats in the Assembly polls. Govind Ram Meghwal, who led the party’s campaign committee also lost in the Assembly elections that were held last month. The Congress was laying its faith in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who won from the Sardarpura constituency but could not take his party over the line and fell well short.

He won with a margin of 26,396 votes by defeating BJP's Mahendra Rathore. He resigned from his position last evening and submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Ministers who lost polls

Govind Meghwal was defeated by BJP’s Vishwanath Meghwal in Khajuwala with a margin of 17,374 votes.

Other Congress ministers who could not register victories for their party included Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotra), Shale Mohammad (Pokaran), Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Kolayat), Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg Kumher) and Udailal Anjana (Nimbahera). Their losing margins were 43,834 votes, 35,427 votes, 32,933 votes, 7,420 votes, 7,895 votes and 3,845 votes, respectively.

Congress’ top leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who was contesting from Civil Lines, lost with a massive margin of 28,329 votes while BD Kalla (Bikaner West) with a margin of 20,194 votes.

Zahida Khan (Kaman) lost to her nearest rival by 13,906 votes and stood at the third spot.

Ministers Bhajan Lal Jatav (Weir), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Sukhram Vishnoi (Sanchore), Ramlal Jat (Mandal), Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta) and Rajendra Yadabv (Kotputli) also lost in the elections.

Gehlot’s advisors also lose elections

Five of Chief Minister Gehlot’s advisors – Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi), Rajkumar Sharma (Nawalgarh), Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Danish Abrar (Swaimadhopur) and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya (Sojat) – also could not win.

CM Gehlot, who had won the 2018 Assembly elections with a margin of 45,597 votes, this time won with a margin of 26,396 votes.

Ministers who won the elections

State Minister Ashok Chandna won the Hindoli seat with a margin of 45,004 votes. His win margin in the last polls was 30,541 votes.

Shanti Dhariwal won the Kota North seat with a margin of 2,486 votes.

Brajendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Murari Lal Meena (Dausa), Arjun Singh Bamaniya (Banswara), Tikaram Jully (Alwar Rural) and Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya (Bagidora) also won. RLD's Subhash Garg retained Bharatpur.

(With PTI inputs)