Who will win in Jaipur-Dholpur, Mewar, Marwar, Tonk-Kota and Shekhawati regions in Rajasthan? Know here

India TV CNX Opinion Poll-Rajasthan: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may storm back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. The results of the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey were telecast today (October 19) on the news channel.

As per the data of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP may win 125 seats, compared to 73 seats it had won five years ago. According to the survey, Congress party may win only 72 seats as compared to 100 seats it had won five years ago.

Others including independents and regional parties may win only three seats, compared to 27 seats they had won in 2018.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the polling for 200 seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 (Saturday) and the counting will be done on December 3 (Sunday).

Here's the region-wise seat projection:

In Jaipur-Dholpur having 48 seats:

BJP may win 28

Congress may win 19

Others may win one seat

In Tonk-Kota having 24 seats:

BJP may win 13 seats

Congress may win remaining 11 seats

In Marwar having 56 seats:

BJP may win 40 seats

Congress may win 15

Others may win one seat

In Mewar having 48 seats:

BJP may win 32 seats

Congress may win 15 seats

Others may win one seat

In Shekhawati having 24 seats:

BJP and the Congress may share 12 seats each

In Rajasthan, unemployment was the biggest issue among 21.05 per cent voters, while 18.51 per cent voters said inflation. 18.42 per cent said law and order, while 16.51 per cent said development. 9.45 per cent voters said corruption was the biggest issue.

A whopping 55.98 per cent voters said they were dissatisfied with the role of the state government (Congress) during the COVID-19 pandemic, while 32.39 per cent voters said they were satisfied.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in the state.

