Chunav Manch: 'Lal diary' contains all corruption details of CM Ashok Gehlot, alleges Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Chunav Manch event of India TV

Chunav Manch: In a warm-up to the political slugfest in the poll-bound state, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today (November 16) said that there is complete evidence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress party's corruption in 'lal dairy'.

Replying to the questions from India TV anchor Prachi Parashar at Chunav Manch, BJP minister Shekhawat said, "Since 2020 till date, CM Ashok Gehlot has been telling lies to the masses of Rajasthan."

Rajasthan is set to undergo Assembly polls on November 25 (Saturday) and the counting of votes will be done on December 3 (Sunday).

BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. The Congress formed the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents, with Ashok Gehlot taking oath as chief minister.