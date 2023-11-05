Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BSP announces list of 43 candidates for poll-bound state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday (November 4) announced another list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, which appear to be a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP. Other parties BSP, SP, and AAP will act as spoiler to the electoral landscape.

The polls for the 200-member assembly are to be held on November 25 (Saturday), and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Sunday). The list of candidates includes Saroj Meghwal from Jaitaran, Rajendra Singh from Sursagar, Sunita from Jodhpur and Parmanand from Sriganganagar.

Earlier on October 29, the BSP announced the names of candidates for five seats in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections. The list of candidates includes Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

Earlier on October 27, BSP released a list of 20 candidates, in which the party fielded Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

