Rajasthan: Gehlot asks BJP to announce CM face, takes swipe at Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (August 3) asked the BJP to declare Vasundhara Raje as its chief ministerial face in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

“The face of the Chief Minister has been kept behind. Why are you not bringing forward the one who has been the Chief Minister twice?” Gehlot asked in an apparent swipe at the BJP, which is yet to declare its chief ministerial candidate.

Gehlot, when asked by a woman during the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various medical institutions under the Organ Donation Campaign to remain the chief minister further, said, “Many times I think of leaving the post of Chief Minister, but the post of Chief Minister is not leaving me.”

Vasundhara Raje’s role

The BJP seems to be uncertain about the role to be given to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje who was reappointed to the post of party’s national vice president recently.

The saffron party is yet to announce its election management committees with only two months to go before the model code of conduct for the Assembly polls comes into effect.

Vasundhara, despite defeat in the previous Assembly elections, remains the party’s most popular face in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is slated to go to Assembly polls later this year in which the Congress would be hoping to retain power while the BJP will be making efforts to return to power again.

