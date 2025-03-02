Rain, hailstorm in several parts of Rajasthan, CM Bhajanlal Sharma orders crop damage survey The meteorological department said that due to the rainfall and hailstorm, temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Celsius, and some areas experienced fog on Saturday morning.

Rajasthan's several parts, including Bharatpur, Churu, and Alwar, experienced heavy rain along with a hailstorm on Saturday. State Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the situation through a video conference with various district collectors.

The chief minister sought detailed information from the officials on the damage caused to crops by the hailstorm in the affected districts.

Sharma instructed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department to conduct a quick survey in the affected districts to assess the crop damage.

The district collectors of Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, and Khairthal-Tijara were asked to ensure that the survey is completed, and reports are sent promptly.

According to the meteorological department, hailstorms accompanied by rain were recorded in Bharatpur and Dholpur on Saturday evening.

Alwar experienced heavy rains

Meanwhile, Alwar experienced heavy winds and rainfall during the night.

In several areas of Jhunjhunu and Tijara, hailstorms occurred on Saturday morning. At the same time, cold winds in regions like Dausa, Karauli, Alwar and Bharatpur caused a drop in temperatures.

In Dholpur and Bharatpur, hailstorms and rain were recorded on Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging on the streets. Alwar city also experienced heavy winds accompanied by rain.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, as of 8:30 am on Saturday, Churu recorded 28 mm of rainfall, followed by 18 mm in Jhunjhunu's Chirawa, 14 mm in Malsisar, 13 mm in Buhana, 10 mm in Tijara, and 10 mm in Taranagar (Churu). Several other places also received below 10 mm of rainfall.

(With PTI inputs)

