Rajasthan Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa issues apology after son's viral video sparks backlash

Amid widespread backlash over a viral video showing his son driving an open Jeep while being escorted by police vehicles in front and back, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday (September 27) issued an apology.

Speaking to the media after the video received significant criticism, with people accusing the Deputy Chief Minister’s son of misusing public resources and violating traffic rules, Bairwa stated, "I have explained to my son, and he will not do such things again."

"I found out about it through social media. My son has just finished his senior school exams, and those in the video are his school friends, who are financially well-off. They had cars, and he joined them. As soon as I learned about it, I called him. I don't own a car at the moment; my wife has a car in my village," he clarified.

"I don't want this issue to cause problems for my party or elsewhere because of me. That’s why I apologize for my son’s actions. He will not repeat such behavior, and I have spoken to him about it," Bairwa added.

It's important to note that Prem Chand Bairwa faced intense scrutiny after his son, Ashu Bairwa, was seen in a viral video with friends, driving an open Jeep while being escorted by police vehicles. The footage raised concerns about the misuse of VVIP protocol and violations of traffic regulations.



