Rajasthan: Congress means 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar', says PM Modi

PM slams Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 8) described Congress as 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar’ in poll-bound Rajasthan and said that the Ashok Gehlot-led state government is on its way out in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Gehlot government has carved a new identity for itself - corruption, crime, and appeasement.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said, “Congress is such a party that if it remains in power, it makes the country hollow and when it goes out of power, it defames the country by abusing it. Their leaders go abroad and abuse India.”

"There is only one meaning of the Congress. 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar'," the Prime Minister said in a parallel jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent remarks about his party opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan' in 'nafarat ka bazaar'.

He said that Rajasthan, which should have been at the top in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, is among the laggard states today.

PM mentions Pilot-Gehlot differences

The Prime Minister also mentioned the infighting among the Congress leaders in the state, particularly Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

"The state government is busy in infighting. Everyone is pulling each other's legs. Deals are being made openly to strengthen their factions. The MLAs of one faction have the free pass for transfer, posting so that they do not run away to the other camp. This fight is not only confined to the factions, all ministers are also fighting among themselves to loot. The Chief Minister is busy saving his son's future," he said.

'Rajasthan needs stable government'

“Now Rajasthan needs a stable government. Double engine government is needed, Rajasthan does not need dynasty, it needs development,” he said.

Slamming the Gehlot government over the security of women and law and order, the Prime Minister said that Rajasthan tops the list in rape case in the country.

"In terms of crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors are becoming the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy in saving rape and murder accused," PM Modi alleged.

He said that public anger against the Rajasthan government has risen. “...and when this happens it takes no time to unseat those in power,” he said.

"Defeat of the Congress in Rajasthan is so certain that its government has already entered a 'bye-bye mode'," PM Modi said.

Rajasthan is slated to go to Assembly polls later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

