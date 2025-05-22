PM Modi in Bikaner: Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust | Top Quotes PM Modi said, "Operation Sindoor has decided 3 formulas to fight terrorism. 1st, if there's terror attack in India, then they'll get befitting reply. Our forces will decide time, method and conditions. 2nd, India is not going to be afraid of nuclear bomb threats."

Bikaner:

While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Pakistan and said that those who were out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust by Indian Armed Forces. PM Modi said in Deshnoke, "Jo sindoor mitane nikle the, unhe mitti mein milaya hai... Jo Hindustan ka lahu bahate the, aaj katre katre ka hisab chukaya hai. Jo sochte the Bharat chup rahega, aaj gharon mein pade hain. Jo apne hathiyaron pe ghamand karte the, aaj wo malbe ke dher mein dabe hue hain... (Those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil... Those who shed India's blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in its debris)...".

Here are top quotes of PM Modi-

PM Modi said, "On April 22, terrorists removed the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters after asking about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. 'Har deshwasi ne ek jut ho kar sankalp liya tha ki aatankwadiyon ko mitti mein mila denge' and to give them an unimaginable punishment... By the valour of our forces, we fulfilled that resolution. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces. All three forces created such a 'chakravyuh' that Pakistan was brought to its knees...".

PM said, "In response to the attack on April 22, we destroyed 9 major terrorist hideouts in just 22 minutes... The enemies of the nation and the world have now seen what happens when vermilion (sindoor) turns into gunpowder...".

PM added, "If Pakistan continues to export terrorists... then it will have to struggle for every penny. Pakistan will not get India's rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians... will now cost Pakistan heavily. This is India's resolve, and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve."

PM Modi in Bikaner said, "There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has made it unequivocally clear that Pakistan will bear a heavy cost for every terrorist attack. This cost will be paid by Pakistan’s military and its economy. If Pakistan persists in exporting terrorism, it will find itself begging for every last penny. Pakistan will not receive a single drop of water from India’s share. The days of playing with the blood of Indians are over- it will now come at a steep price.

"Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is more important than the nation. On 22nd April, terrorists targeted our people, asking their religion and wiped the sindoor of our sisters. The bullets fired in Pahalgam wounded the hearts of 140 crore Indians. In response, the entire nation vowed to punish the terrorists in a way they could never imagine. With the valour of our armed forces, Pakistan was forced to bow. In reply to the 22nd April attack, within just 22 minutes, terrorist camps were destroyed. The country witnessed that when the sindoor of our sisters is targeted, the response can shake the enemy to its core," PM Modi further stated.

"India has made it clear, Pakistan Army and its economy will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack", said PM in Bikaner. PM Modi added that India is not going to be scared of nuclear threats.

"Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase is still in ICU," PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Pakistan in Bikaner rally.

"Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins. Our government gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees," said PM Modi at Bikaner rally.