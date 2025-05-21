PM Modi in Rajasthan's Bikaner tomorrow, set to visit IAF's Nal airbase near Pakistan border The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

Bikaner:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on May 22 and will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Bikaner's Deshnoke. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also visit Indian Air Force’s Nal airbase -- which is just 150 km from Pakistan. PM Modi is also scheduled to travel to Bikaner and will undertake darshan at Karni Mata temple in Deshnoke.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore and also address a public function in Deshnoke, the PMO release stated.

In line with his commitment to constantly improve and enhance the rail infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories of India, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's visit, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Pakistan tried to attack the airbase on the border of western Rajasthan through drones. Nal airbase was also mentioned in it. This place is therefore also important from a strategic point of view. The Prime Minister is coming here tomorrow, after that he will go to Deshnoke where he will worship at the Karni Mata temple... There will be a public meeting in Palana and whatever the Prime Minister will say from there will echo everywhere in the country and the world."

Boost to connectivity and border security

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 3 Vehicle Underpasses, widening and strengthening of National highways. He will also dedicate 7 roadways projects in Rajasthan. The roadways projects, worth over Rs 4850 crore, will facilitate smoother movement of goods and people. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India's defence infrastructure.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and green and clean energy, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of power projects, including Solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and Transmission Systems for Evacuation of Power Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd.

Push for clean energy and infrastructure

PM Modi will also inaugurate power projects, including the Solar project at Bikaner, the Transmission system for Evacuation of PowerGrid Neemuch and from Bikaner Complex, Augmentation of transformation capacity at Fatehgarh-II Power Station, which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emission. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state. These include laying of foundation stone and dedication to the nation of projects for upgrading and maintaining 12 State Highways covering a total length of over 750 km, worth over Rs 3,240 crore; further expansion under the program includes an additional 900 km of new highways.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate power projects at Bikaner and Udaipur, the PMO stated. He will also inaugurate Nursing Colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Dholpur which will play a key role in enhancing health infrastructure in the state. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various water infrastructure projects in the region, including Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project in Jhunjhunu District, Restructuring of Urban Water Supply Schemes in 7 Towns of Pali District under AMRUT 2.0, among others.

