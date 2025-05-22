Modi in Bikaner: PM debunks Pakistan's claim on Nal Airbase, takes an 'ICU' dig at Rahim Yar Khan destruction Addressing a public rally in Bikaner, PM Modi said that the Indian Airforce had destroyed the Rahim Yar Khan Airbase in Pakistan's Punjab province during the recently-launched Operation Sindoor.

Bikaner:

In his first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' bravery during the operation. Addressing the rally in Bikaner, the Prime Minister countered Pakistan's recent claims of destroying India's Nal Airbase in the city. PM Modi said he arrived at the Nal Airbase, which was among the Indian military installations targeted by Pakistan. "They tried to hit the Nal Airbase, but couldn't cause even a scratch," he asserted, drawing applause from the crowd.

Additionally, PM Modi also mocked Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan Airbase, located not far from Nal, stating, "I don’t know when it will open again...Right now, it's lying in the ICU." His remarks came days after India’s successful retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, following the terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

'Not blood but sindoor flows in my veins': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asserted that India, after Operation Sndoor, made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack and said that "there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor." "Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now, Modi, the servant of Mother India, is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind is cool; it stays cool, but Modi's blood is hot. Now there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor. Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," PM Modi said at a public rally in Bikaner.

"Now India has made it clear... Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. And this price... will be paid by Pakistan's army... will be paid by Pakistan's economy... Ye shodh pratishodh ka khel nahin, ye nyay ka naya swaroop hai, ye Operation Sindoor hai. This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India. Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai. Pehle ghar mein ghus ke kiya the vaar, ab seene pe kiya prahar hai. (First, we entered their house and attacked; now we have attacked them on their chests)... This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism... This is new India," PM Modi added.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

