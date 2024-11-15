Played major role in appointing a Brahmin as Rajasthan CM: Spiritual leader Rambhadraacharya BIG claim

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rambhadraacharya and Bhajan Lal Sharma

Controversy erupted in Rajasthan politics on Thursday when renowned spiritual leader Rambhadraacharya claimed that it was upon his suggestion that the state got a Brahmin Chief Minister. The claim was made by Rambhadraacharya during a conversation with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who had attended the ongoing Ramkatha at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur.

Speaking directly to Chief Minister Sharma, Rambhadraacharya said, "I was also present at your swearing-in ceremony. At that time, there was a discussion about who should be given the reins of Rajasthan. I suggested to those above that this time, the state’s leadership should be handed over to a Brahmin."

Rambhadraacharya further added, "People warned me that this might upset Vasundhara Raje. But I told them, 'We will have her say it herself.'"

The statement, which was made in the presence of the Chief Minister, has now sparked significant debate within political circles in the state. While Chief Minister Sharma did not publicly comment on Rambhadraacharya's remarks, his passive response has fueled further speculation about the influence of religious leaders in Rajasthan's political dynamics.

Rambhadraacharya, a prominent figure in religious and spiritual circles, has often been vocal about political issues, and this latest statement has added fuel to the ongoing discussions about caste-based politics in Rajasthan.

Though the veracity of his claim remains uncertain, the incident has certainly intensified conversations about the role of religious leaders in shaping political decisions. It also brings to light the complex interplay between religion, caste, and politics in Rajasthan.