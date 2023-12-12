'We thank almighty,' say parents of Rajasthan CM-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Father of Rajasthan CM-designate

Rajasthan New CM: A visibly emotional parents of Bhajan Lal Sharma, who in a surprise move was named as the Rajasthan Chief Minister by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thanked the almighty. The BJP on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

The surprise choice was announced after BJP MLAs met in Jaipur and elected the 56-year-old MLA from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. Before the legislature party meeting, a group photo was taken and Sharma is seen standing in the last row. "I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas," CM designate said on Tuesday.

The BJP won 115 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress got 69 seats. Elections were held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.

His brother-in-law Pramod Sharma said, "You can see that the BJP has given such a huge responsibility to an ordinary worker, this is beyond imagination. This is what the BJP does - elevate ordinary workers to big posts. He will carry out his responsibility very well. We had not expected this but PM Modi gives such surprises..."

