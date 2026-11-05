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Pakistan terror network, sleeper cell angle being probed after blast at railway track in Sri Ganganagar

Reported ByAbhay Parashar  Written ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

The Sri Ganganagar railway track blast is being investigated by multiple agencies, including Rajasthan ATS, NIA, IB and Punjab Police. Investigators are examining possible terror links, sleeper cell involvement, and connections with Pakistan-based networks.

Police personnel and other officials at the site after an explosion on a railway track left two concrete blocks supporting the track damaged and prompted authorities to cancel train services on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh route
Police personnel and other officials at the site after an explosion on a railway track left two concrete blocks supporting the track damaged and prompted authorities to cancel train services on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh route Image Source : PTI

The explosion on a railway track in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has triggered a multi-agency investigation into the motive behind the incident and possible security implications. Authorities are now examining whether the blast was intended to damage railway infrastructure or was connected to a larger conspiracy.

The Rajasthan ATS, NIA, Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence, Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police are involved in the investigation. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the site to determine the nature of the explosion and identify those responsible.

One important aspect is the timing of the blast. According to the investigation, the last train had passed around 40 minutes to an hour before the explosion, while the next train was scheduled for the following morning. This has raised questions about whether the intention was to target a train or damage the railway track itself.

Pakistan link under lens

Agencies are also examining the possibility of a trial blast or the involvement of a sleeper cell. However, these possibilities have not been officially confirmed.

Another line of investigation involves possible links with Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti networks and the Khorasan module. Investigators are checking whether individuals associated with these networks have any connection to the incident. No direct link has been established so far. Earlier threats targeting railway infrastructure, including those reportedly made by terrorist Farhatullah Ghori, are also being examined.

The suspected use of drones to transport weapons and explosives from Pakistan is another important angle. Punjab Police is questioning arrested Kulwant Singh regarding alleged supplies through drone networks. Reports of RDX and Turkish-made Zigana pistols being delivered to Sri Ganganagar are also part of the investigation.

Threats to military facilities in Punjab being probed

Agencies are additionally reviewing earlier security alerts concerning possible threats to Army and paramilitary establishments in Punjab. Investigators are examining whether these warnings and the railway blast share any common links.

The investigation is currently focused on forensic findings, digital communications, suspects' contacts and possible network connections.

The motive behind the explosion and the involvement of any larger network remain unconfirmed. Further conclusions will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

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