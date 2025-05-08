Operation Sindoor: Complete blackout in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur till 4 am, schools to remain closed on Friday Amid heightened border tensions following Operation Sindoor, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts in Rajasthan observed a complete blackout from midnight to 4 am as part of a nationwide mock drill. The local administrations also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in border districts.

Jaisalmer:

Amid heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border following Operation Sindoor, authorities in Rajasthan have imposed a complete blackout in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts from midnight to 4 am. The order, issued by the district collectors, is part of a nationwide mock drill aimed at testing emergency preparedness in border areas.

In Jodhpur, District Collector Gaurav Agrawal has enforced the blackout in response to the evolving security situation. Police and administrative officials are on high alert, ensuring strict compliance. DCP East and West, along with their teams, are patrolling the streets, while announcements are being made through police vehicles to inform residents. Senior officers, including Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh and DCPs Rajarshi Raj Verma and Alok Srivastava, are closely monitoring the situation.

Schools to remain closed on Friday

In addition, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday, May 09, citing the ongoing border tension. Government and private schools in border districts like Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Mock drills conducted in two phases

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive, mock drills were conducted in various cities across Rajasthan on Wednesday. The first phase began at 4 pm, followed by a voluntary blackout from 8:30 pm to 8:45 pm in several areas. During this period, vehicles were stopped by police teams, and drivers were instructed to turn off their headlights. Trains at railway stations were also halted for 15 minutes to simulate wartime blackout conditions.

Authorities in Jaipur are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure effective coordination and rapid response in case of any escalation.